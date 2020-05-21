NEW COURT CLERK – Jada Tittle, who replaces Jan Taylor as El Dorado Springs City Court Clerk, says, “I’m honored to be in this position because Jan built this. This kind of a job doesn’t come around every other day.” Her plans included becoming a court administrator which is a five- year process and becoming a notary. She also plans to retire from the position and train the next court clerk.

She is a graduate of Lockwood High School and was manager at Pete’s in El Dorado Springs for five years. She and her husband, Daulton, have four children.