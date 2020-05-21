NEW UTILITY DIRECTOR – Joe Robison started working for the City of El Dorado Springs on July 7, 2003, with the Building and Grounds Department. In 2012 he became part of the Utilities Department working at the Park and the golf course in building maintenance. The Utility Department works on power lines, water and sewer problems.

Being the new Utility Director Joe “hopes to make things better every chance we get.”

Joe is a 1999 graduate of the El Dorado Springs High School. He has four daughters.