SCROGHAM NAMED BY BOARD – Cedar County Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce new Cedar County Library Director, Tiffany Scrogham. Tiffany and her family currently live in Butler but plan to soon move to Cedar County. She has FIVE years of experience working at the Butler Public Library and has a Masters of Library and Information Studies as well as Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration.

She is a Joplin native and she AND her family are hoping to find a place locally around the New Year.

She says she likes to do decorative planning, coloring and drawing. And of course, she enjoys reading.