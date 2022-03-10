THE CEDAR COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND STAFF ARE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE… a Ground Breaking Ceremony at 11 am on Friday, March 11, 2022 for the new Cedar County Library – El Dorado Springs Branch building, 808 South Main Street, El Dorado Springs, MO.

After many months of planning and fund raising, the District Board of Directors is ready to begin this much needed building project. Material for the new building is scheduled to arrive in April, 2022 and ground work is already underway. We are hopeful to be in a brand new, 5,625 square foot library building before next winter.

It is truly our community who has made this new building project possible. Local contributions and support have been strong from the beginning and we are so excited for this first step in actual construction.

Please join Cedar County Board of Directors, Library Staff, and many others who have been instrumental in achieving our goal of a new, state of the art library facility for El Dorado Springs.