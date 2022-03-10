How do I get a mulligan? Do I just ask for one? What if one is given to me because I really need to do something over?

Here’s why. Drex Salazar called me last week and said there was a faux pas in my article about the new stuff at the golf course. I had mentioned that the fund-raising tournaments had provided money to improve the pro shop. Not so. The fund-raising went towards the driving range.

I’m pretty sure that faux pas is not a golf term, but mulligan is. I want to know if I can keep this mulligan sort of like a souvenir or do I have to return it. Is there a limit on how many mulligans a person can have? This stream of consciousness golf speak could go on forever.

However, my grandson, Ben, got clubs and a summer membership for his birthday from his Grandpa Jim. Maybe I should supply some mulligans. (I bet someone will feel it necessary to tell me that mulligans aren’t physical things). Like Tinkerbell.

I mentioned my crocus last week. Well, they have arrived. Tiny little yellow and white spears poking out of the ground. Gwen tells me she had a daffodil bloom before that last snow. In general my flowers are kind of pokey.

Granddaughter, Reese, and grandson, Nash, celebrated their birthdays on Saturday. Nash seemed to tolerate the constant commotion really well. The big event for Reese was the when she opened the package with her Anna dress in it. Just in case, If you don’t know, Anna is a character from Disney’s Frozen. She put it on at the party and Davis tells me she is still wearing it.

Grandsons, Van and Snider, have sent books for the birthday duo.

The Lady Bulldogs will play this week. They play Stafford on Thursday and if they win they play for the State Championship on Friday.

Daylight Saving Time begins in Sunday, March 13. Just set your clock ahead of time and presto. It is all better by morning. Just remember you’re eating up an hour, so don’t be late for church.

