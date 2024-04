SHINING BRIGHTLY – The El Dorado Springs High School Prom carried on a tradition that high schools everywhere have celebrated for years – “The Prom.” This year the theme was “Night of a Thousand Lights” and there must have been at least a thousand if not more decorating the interior of the Eagles Building. Basking in those lights were (from left) Queen Grace Kinnett, Jester Tackett Arnold and King Rees McCullough.