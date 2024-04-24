The Cedar County Memorial Board of Trustees met Friday, April 12. Present were Board President Marvin Manring, Sec/Tres David Bozarth, Michelle Leroux, Harold Fugate and Katie McGee by phone. Board Attorney Janae Graham was present as was board-member elected Melissa Gallette. Ms. Gallette was not sworn in at the time because the election was not certified by the county clerk until April 16.

The open meeting was suspended and a motion was made to go into closed session at 6:37 p.m.

Manring reopened the open session at 6:55 p.m.

The board attorney was directed to get parameters, associated costs and options for a Third-Party investigation.

When contacted by the Sun, Ms. Graham said the investigation was based on allegations by individuals.

The board also met at 5:30 Tuesday, April 23 in Stockton. The open session agenda included approval of minutes and reports, Board orientation and the election of officers, the CEO report, CFO report and CNO Report.

Under New business, the board attorney, Janae Graham, reviewed the Bylaws Amendment Recommendation, the investigation Announcement, rescinding the Board Policy Recommendation, Board Agenda – Public Comment and member comment recommendations, board responsibilities overview and legal personnel for closed session.

There will be a discussion of old business, a closed session and adjournment.