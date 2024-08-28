SO, YOU DON’T PLAY ON A SCHOOL TEAM? – After 10 years of thinking about it, James Edwards’s dream of a trophy case for kids that play non-official school sports has come to fruition. A non-official team is one that the school doesn’t have, like swimming, archery or karate. This case will recognize the trophies of EHS students that are not in the traditional sports programs at the school.

The trophy case came about by a community effort: Santa Paula Awning, Malek Custom Cabinets, Backwoods Sportsman, Corbett’s Rock Shop in Clinton and Josh Floyd .

The new trophy case is located in the connecting hall between the upper and lower gym and the High School.

If you enter the gym lobby from the east, the case is ahead of you on the lect before you enter the High School lobby. If you come into the gym area from the high School Lobby, the case in immediately after the doors and on the right,

Pictured are Edwards and Bob and Debbie Floyd.

If you have a trophy you want to display, please contact James Edwards at 417/667-1163.