CCMH Board of Trustees spends 35 minutes accomplishing nothing

In the first 35 minutes of a meeting that could have lasted for a couple of hours, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees never made it to the first item on the agenda. They didn’t make it past “approval of agenda”

All board members were present Katie McGee, President Marvin Manring, Vice President Michelle Leroux, Sec/Treas. David Bozarth and Melissa Gallette. Also present were CEO Terry Nichols CFO Carl Gilbert, Executive Assistant Mandi Jordan and CNO BreAnn Jackson. Board Attorney Janae Graham was also present.

Using the new public comment form, the Sun asked about an issue that had been brought up at the April meeting. Leroux said that the issue, in part, had been brought up at the last meeting and that it was in the minutes. The Sun located the paragraph in the minutes.

McGee made a motion to amend the agenda to include a few things including a, bylaw committee update and put it in new business. The motion failed for lack of a second.

Bozarth called for a point of order. McGee responded with a point of order.

She stated that since Bozarth had inadvertently disclosed material from closed session, he forfeited his seat on the board McGee stated that what he had done was in violation of the board’s by-laws.

There was some discussion about removing Bozarth, but it was pointed out that it was not a removal, but a forfeiture. Basically, at the moment he released the information, he was no longer on the board. There was a lot of discussion about the open meetings law, the board’s own by-laws and state statutes.

Having nothing else to say and not coming to any kind of agreement and Bozarth not getting up and leaving, Leroux moved to adjourn. There was as second.

Question, the board has two attorneys. Why is that?

One of them presented her resignation at the meeting. The information follows.

The video of the meeting is available on the Sun’s Facebook page.

August 22, 2024

Board of Trustees

Cedar County Memorial Hospital

1401 S. Park Street

El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Subject: Termination Notice – Engagement Letter Dated January 17, 2024

Dear Members of the Board of Trustees,

I am writing to formally notify you of my decision to terminate the Engagement Letter between Janae Graham Law, LLC and the Board of Trustees of Cedar County Memorial Hospital, effective thirty (30) days from the date of this Termination Notice.

Due to ethical considerations under the Missouri Rules of Professional Conduct, I find it necessary to terminate our agreement. As a