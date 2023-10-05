Where: Northbound I-49 on and off ramps CLOSED between Nevada and Rich Hill in Vernon and Bates counties. Ramps will be closed individually and not all at the same time.

When: Between Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 11

Details: The northbound I-49 on and off ramps CLOSED for safety reasons while contractor crews remove the current I-49 asphalt driving surface and replace it with a new one. Northbound I-49 ramps will be closed individually and not all at the same time. This is part of a resurfacing project on I-49 in Bates and Vernon counties.

Traffic Impacts:

Northbound I-49 on and off ramps CLOSED individually and not all at the same time

At least one lane of I-49 will be OPEN in each direction at all times

Contractor crews will be working during daytime hours, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph where crews are working

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

No signed detours

Drivers should find alternate routes around the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Project Information

Prime contractor: APAC-Central, Springfield

Total project cost: $11.1 million

Completion date: November 1, 2023