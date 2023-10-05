Join team members as they host a variety of fun fall events at Missouri’s state parks and historic sites.

Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11 and 18: Community Fly Tying Demonstration at Bennett Spring State Park

Join park volunteers Danny Goldsmith and Donald Ohler at 9 a.m. at the Bennett Spring Church of God annex building for a community fly tying demonstration. This program will provide instruction on tying a basic fishing fly and will give participants an opportunity to visit, share stories and see the art of fly tying. The demonstration is presented by the Friends of Bennett Spring State Park and is open to all ages. The church annex building is located directly across for the park office, behind the park restaurant at 26332 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon.

Friday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 8: WOW National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School at Roaring River

State Park Plan to attend the 26th annual WOW National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School. WOW teaches through hands-on learning experiences in an outdoor setting. Attracting a wide range of ages, interests and abilities, WOW Outdoor School is an affordable family outing with an educational experience. Knowledgeable instructors will lead courses on numerous outdoor activities throughout the park and at local venues. Classes introduce attendees to a variety of activities that may include caving, rappelling, canoeing, fly fishing, fly tying and fishing. Other activities may feature archery, primitive skills, camping, outdoors survival, Dutch oven cooking, nature crafts, outdoor photography, rock climbing and stargazing. The weekend programs are designed to teach families how to enjoy a wide range of outdoor recreation activities while practicing personal safety and outdoor responsibility. For more information on registration, call the WOW education office at 417-225-1162 or visit wondersofwildlife.org/education/wow-school. The event kicks off Friday at 1:30 p.m. and concludes Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville.

Thursday, Oct. 12: Expressive Art at Bennett Spring State Park

All ages are invited to join in the fun to express your love of nature and life through art. All materials are provided for this free program. Meet