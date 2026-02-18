CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Chris and Rayann and their new business, Ninja Monkeys, to our community.

Guided by their motto, “Don’t like it? Change it,” Ninja Monkeys is dedicated to helping people improve their health and well-being. They offer nutritional counseling, walking classes, Jiu-Jitsu, and a variety of programs designed to support healthier, more active lifestyles.

We are excited to have them join our local business community and encourage everyone to stop by and see what they have to offer.

Visitors included (from left) Joe Trussell, Kiana Courtney, Zoey Del Valle, Friend in back, Tonia Del Valle, Noah Del Valle, Heather Brown, Don Martin, Rayann Campbell, Kyler Rice, Mary Martin, Christopher, Lacey Janes, Chris Campbell, Whitney Gayman, Jackie Straban, Jeff Bishop, Mandy Simmons, Ryan Snow, Debbie Floyd and Jordan Payne.

Ninja Monkeys is located in downtown El Dorado Springs on South Main. Contact them at 417/633-5547.