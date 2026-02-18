I was at the grocery store last week and taking my groceries to my car when my cell phone rang. I answered and realized that talking on the phone and navigating a shopping cart was quiet a challenge. I did Ok until I put the phone in my purse. The cart took off for the end of the parking lot. I wasn’t necessarily concerned about what could happen but concerned that someone else might see what might happen – cart jumps curb, cart runs into someone else’s vehicle, groceries fly every where. Evidently everyone was business shopping inside. Or everyone was inside looking out the doors to see what would happen next. I didn’t look behind me. I casually walked over to the possessed cart that had merely run into the curb, and steered it back to my car which was exactly what was supposed to happen anyway.

Davis reminded me that 22 years ago last week, my car slipped on ice going down a hill and me and the car were flipped upside down into a dry stream bed. I found my glasses and I phone while still strapped in upside down. I called Kenny who took a while to find me because I told him I slipped down the hill not that I slipped down the hill into the stream bed. Outside of being a little shaken, all I got was a magnificent shoulder harness bruise. I didn’t care. It did what it was supposed to do.

KSL