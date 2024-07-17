According to El Dorado Springs Police Chief Brett Dawn, two men from Olathe were involved in a shooting incident on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 210 W. Joe Davis in El Dorado Springs.

The victim, Jack Diviney, 20, was allegedly shot in the head by Dawson Traudt, 21. Traudt was tracked into Olathe and arrested in Barton County and is now in custody and charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action.

Diviney is in hospital and has had surgery to repair his skull and is scheduled for more surgery on his brain.

There is no indication as to why the two got into a fight. They were both at Traudt’s 21 birthday party.