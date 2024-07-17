Band Preparing to Play During Picnic
The Band will be playing at 6 p.m. each night of the El Dorado Springs Picnic. We will be playing quite a variety of music so come on down to listen while you visit with friends. We’ll play some music from movies, some polkas, and several good old toe-tapping marches. We would love to play some tunes for you! We’ll be looking for you on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 6! Then on Sunday afternoon, we will play from 2 to 3 p.m. We hope you will come back to let us play for you then too!
Have a great week – and stay cool!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Thursday, July 18
* Picnic 6 p.m.
1 Aces of the Air
2 Big Cage
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 Call to Victory
5 Indiana State Band
6 Manhattan Beach
7 Missouri Waltz
8 Zacatecas
9 When Saints Go Marching In
10 Swingin’ Safari
11 Left Heart-San Francisco
12 Kansas City
13 You’re A Grand Old Flag
14 God Bless America
Friday, July 19
* Picnic 6 p.m.
1 Oklahoma
2 Pie in the Face Polka
3 Beauty and the Beast
4 Pink Panther
5 Disney at the Movies
6 76 Trombones
7 My Heart Will Go On
8 Let It Go
9 Yellow Rose of Texas
10 Blue Danube
11 Ballad of Green Beret
12 101 – #32, #33, #34
13 It’s a Small World
14 God Bless America
Saturday, July 20
* Picnic 6 p.m.
1 Pennsylvania Polka
2 Clarinet Polka
3 Jenny Lind Polka
4 Pie in the Face Polka
5 Big Band Polka
6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)
7 Beer Barrel Polka
8 Polka #1
9 Lindenau Polka
10 Liechtensteiner Polka
11 Circus Polka
12 Polka #9
13 Schnitzelbank
14 God Bless America
Sunday, July 21
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Trumpet Choice
6 Trombone Choice
7 Baritone Choice
8 French Horn Choice
9 Tuba Choice
10 Percussion Choice
11 Director Choice
12 God Bless America
13 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments