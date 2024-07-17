Band Preparing to Play During Picnic

The Band will be playing at 6 p.m. each night of the El Dorado Springs Picnic. We will be playing quite a variety of music so come on down to listen while you visit with friends. We’ll play some music from movies, some polkas, and several good old toe-tapping marches. We would love to play some tunes for you! We’ll be looking for you on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 6! Then on Sunday afternoon, we will play from 2 to 3 p.m. We hope you will come back to let us play for you then too!

Have a great week – and stay cool!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Thursday, July 18

* Picnic 6 p.m.

1 Aces of the Air

2 Big Cage

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Call to Victory

5 Indiana State Band

6 Manhattan Beach

7 Missouri Waltz

8 Zacatecas

9 When Saints Go Marching In

10 Swingin’ Safari

11 Left Heart-San Francisco

12 Kansas City

13 You’re A Grand Old Flag

14 God Bless America

Friday, July 19

* Picnic 6 p.m.

1 Oklahoma

2 Pie in the Face Polka

3 Beauty and the Beast

4 Pink Panther

5 Disney at the Movies

6 76 Trombones

7 My Heart Will Go On

8 Let It Go

9 Yellow Rose of Texas

10 Blue Danube

11 Ballad of Green Beret

12 101 – #32, #33, #34

13 It’s a Small World

14 God Bless America

Saturday, July 20

* Picnic 6 p.m.

1 Pennsylvania Polka

2 Clarinet Polka

3 Jenny Lind Polka

4 Pie in the Face Polka

5 Big Band Polka

6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)

7 Beer Barrel Polka

8 Polka #1

9 Lindenau Polka

10 Liechtensteiner Polka

11 Circus Polka

12 Polka #9

13 Schnitzelbank

14 God Bless America

Sunday, July 21

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Baritone Choice

8 French Horn Choice

9 Tuba Choice

10 Percussion Choice

11 Director Choice

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner