The Opera House theater will be closed Sept. 8-28 for maintenance and special events.

Thursday, Sept. 8 – 7 p.m. – Top Gun Maverick – $5

Saturday, Sept. 10 – 7-9 p.m. – Music – Justin Messer – $7

Sunday, Sept. 11 – 2 p.m. – Top Gun Maverick – $5

Monday, Sept. 19 – Faith & Family Night – Donation

Friday, Sept. 23 – 7-9 p.m. – Music – King Size – $7

Available for more events – watch our Facebook Page.