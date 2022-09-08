CHAMBER HONORS NEW BUSINESS WITH RIBBON CUTTING – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Tommy’s Auto located at 115 W. Hwy. 54 on Thursday, September 1. Owner Thomas Dunham says he is in the business of light duty repair, brake service, oil changes, tune-ups and shocks and struts. Call 417/876-AUTO (2886)

Present for the event were (from left) Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne, Travis Farran, Melanie Farran, Chamber President Heather Brown, Nolan Davis, Dunham, Jim Hull, Leah Dunham, Jeannie Beck, Debbie Floyd and Joe Trussell.