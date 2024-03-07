Lady Bulldogs return to Final Four

THIRD CONSECUTIVE TRIP – On Friday night, March 1, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lathrop for the quarter-final game, The Lady Bulldogs came out hitting shots from the outside to take an early lead. Their scoring slowed down in the second quarter, but they were able to maintain the lead going into halftime. In the third quarter, the Lady Mules cut the lead to two, but the Lady Bulldogs responded and took a nine point lead into the final quarter. Both teams went back and forth in the final quarter with the Lady Bulldogs hitting key free throws to secure the win 61 – 51.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs will make their third consecutive Final Four. The Final Four will take place at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO, on March 8 and 9. The Lady Bulldogs will face Centralia on Friday at 4 p.m.

School is cancelled on Friday. Contributed photo