During the Monday, March 4, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council, Tom Yarborough, a manager with Smoker Friendly, said that the business at the corner of 54 and 82 wanted to sell beer, wine and liquor. The city has three licenses that allow the sale of those three items and they are all in use. This is by city ordinance.

Close to the end of the meeting the council brought up the subject again. The general consensus was that businesses should not be penalized by ordinances that restrict some businesses but not others. It will be taken up at the next meeting.

The council voted to hire Ricochet for Saturday night, July 20, as the main entertainment for the Picnic. The cost is $8,500.

The council approved on the first and second reading an ordinance authorizing the execution of the transportation enhancement funds program agreement and sidewalk improvements agreement between the State Highway and Transportation Commission of Missouri and the city.

They also approved a bid to install automatic door openers on the Civic Center. The winning bid was from Santa Paula Awning for $6,450.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said that Police Chief Brett Dawn said the department was approaching 5 full time officers and had sent four applications to students at the police academy.

Present for the meeting were Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell presiding along with Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert. Council member Julie Savinske was absent.

The meeting adjourned and the council entered into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

There was no report from that session.