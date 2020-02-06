HAPPENS EVERY FEBRUARY – El Dorado Springs Mayor Cory Gayman signed a proclamation at the Monday, Feb 3, 2020, City Council meeting recognizing the first Thursday of every February as Optimist Day.

The proclamation mentioned the Optimist’s 70,000 members throughout the world that carry out more than 6,500 service projects that service six million young people a year.

With Gayman are: (left) Suzette Berning, president of the Nine Wonders Optimist Club and (right) Aaron Brown, president of the El Dorado Springs Optimist Club.