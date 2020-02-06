On Jan. 26, at about 3:30 p.m. Cedar County Sheriff’s Corporal Mike Bullinger took a report of a stolen Allis Chalmers tractor. The tractor was reported stolen from a farm northwest of Jerico Springs.

On Jan. 27, at about 8:45 a.m. Sgt. Clay Jeffries was conducting follow up investigation and he found the stolen tractor at a residence on B Highway west of Jerico Springs.

Cody Boultinghouse ran from the scene but was found in the brush a short time later and arrested by Sgt. Jeffries and Cedar County

Sheriff James McCrary. Deputy Robert Graves also responded to assist.

Cody A. Boultinghouse, from Eldorado Springs has been charged with Tampering with a motor vehicle and Stealing (both felonies). He is currently being held in Cedar County jail on a no-bond warrant.