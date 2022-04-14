MASONS PRESENT CHECK FOR $4,500 – The El Dorado Springs R-2 School received a check for $4,500 from the Clintonville Lodge #482, Masonic Home of Missouri and the Widow Son Chapter #357 for purchasing items for kids in need. The money was raised by Lodge fundraisers which are supported by the local community.

To quote George Washington, a mason, “To enlarge the sphere of social happiness is worthy of the benevolent design of a masonic institution; and it is most fervently to be wished, that the conduct of every member of the fraternity, as well as those publications, that discover the principles which actuate them, may tend to convince mankind that the grand object of Masonry is to promote the happiness of the human race.”

This is the 201st year of the Grand Lodge of Missouri.

Pictured are: (from left) Senior Warden David Dissler, school nurse Mary Eason (not pictured nurse Johanna Boch), Masonic Home Representative Mike Stewart, R-II Superintendent Heath Oates and President of Widow Son Frank Caliguire.