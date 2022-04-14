On Friday, April 15, the Mo-Kan Square Dance Club will hold a dance with Don Boyer calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Dining Hall at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada.

Admission is $7 per dancer. All interested persons and dancers are invited.

For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Clays at 417-876-9999 or the Eberts at 417-684-2794.