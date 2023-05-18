MO Humanities presents:

Laura Ingalls Wilder at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the El Dorado Springs Library.

Join Kathy Boswell as an enactor of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Wilder was born in 1867 and died in 1957. Her books were first published form 1932 to 1943. In her presentation she will talk about moving to Missouri and building a farm with Almanzo, the financial setbacks her father went through and of the good times and hard times that she and Almanzo weathered.

‘Past’ time at the Library

Aunt Mildred at the Stockton Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Join Kathy Boswell at an enactor of Aunt Mildred.

Learn more about the namesake of Whiteman Air Force Base from his Aunt Mildred. Born and raised in Sedalia, he is considered the first American pilot killed in WWII. His story will inspire and touch you, as well as giving you a sense of pride for being a Missourian.