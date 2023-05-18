On May 11, 2023, officers arrested Tabitha L Norval, 31, and Robert J. Chastain, 29, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of Child Molestation 2nd Degree. Officers completed probable cause statements for these charges. Officer received a Cedar County Warrant charging Norval with Child Molestation 1st Degree with no bond and a Cedar County Warrant charging Chastain with Statutory Sodomy with no bond. They were transferred to the Cedar County Jail pending a court appearance. This is the result of an investigation beginning on May 2, 2023, when officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department and Department of Family Services members began an investigation concerning allegation of child sex abuse. Additionally, an investigator with the State Technical Assistance Team aided in this investigation.

On May 15, 2023, both Norval and Chastain were arraigned. Due to the nature of the charges, the court found both defendants a danger to the public. Norval’s bond was set at $150,000 cash only and Chastain’s set at $200,000 cash only.

Bond reduction hearings are scheduled for both on May 24, 2023