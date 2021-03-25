2021 booth space applications were mailed or emailed all past vendors. If you still need an application, please contact Judi, 417-876-2691 or City Hall, 417-876-2521 and we will gladly get one to you. We sell approximately 1,000 feet of space each year lining Main Street and Spring Street with vendors (local and commercial, out of town). Concessions, arts & crafts and other merchandise are welcome at our 3-day celebration. The picnic is July 22, 23 & 24 with booth set up and dance in the park taking place on Wednesday July 21.