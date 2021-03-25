The El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee would like to invite local entertainers to apply for the scheduled openings for the Picnic. The picnic will be July 22-24. Openings are approximately 30 minutes. The picnic committee will make the final decision of time allotment, depending on the schedule. We are so looking for a band to perform the dance in the park on Wednesday, July 21. If you would like to apply, please contact any picnic committee member. If you have any questions, you may contact Judi-417-876-2691.

2021 picnic committee members are: Judi Baldwin, Debbie Floyd, Tania Molz, Joyce Cain, , Kamber Cain, Nathan Murrell, Brooke Hamilton, Tammy Melton, Kandi Baldwin and City Manager, Bruce Rogers.