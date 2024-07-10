The El Dorado Springs Picnic Committee is still accepting applications for booth space at the 143rd Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Applications can be picked up at city hall, or send us a message on the picnic facebook page.

General information for the 2024 El Dorado Springs Picnic

The streets will be marked beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Main St. and Spring St. will be marked with booth numbers. Then at 6 p.m. booth set up will begin. Trailers will be set up first then tents and tables will come in after. Booths are set up line to line so check you footage before you begin setting. The Dance in the Park will begin about 8 p.m. with Mobile DJ, Polish Pride.

The children’s games will begin at 9 a.m. in the park, near the tennis courts. Picnic committee members will be directing the games.

1. Please remember that Turtles and Frogs need special care. They are live animals and must be cared for in a humane manner. Turtles must be taken back to the same area they are picked up from. They need to be able to find their food in a familiar place. Frogs breathe through their skin and must be kept wet.

2. We ask that children bring their own chalk to the sidewalk art. A limited amount may be available.

3 You are encouraged to bring your own hula hoop if you have one, however, no weighted hoops will be allowed. We will have some hoops available.

• Sam’s Scavenger Scrimmage will begin at noon at the bandstand on Saturday, July 20. Complete rules will be posted soon.

• The Lip Sync has been moved back to Saturday for the 143rd picnic. It will begin at 4pm. You may register with any picnic committee member. We will need your name, age and song at the time of registration.

If you need any additional information, contact any picnic committee member. The current members are Judi Baldwin, Debbie Floyd, Tania Molz, Kamber Cain, Brooke Hamilton, Tammy Melton, Joyce Cain, Nathan Murrel. Information is also available at city hall from Kandi Rotert, city clerk and Bruce Rogers, city manager.