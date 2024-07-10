Calling all Missouri veterans with a passion for hunting! Missouri State Parks is excited to team up with the Missouri Veterans Commission to offer 35 lucky veterans the opportunity for a weekend deer hunt at Mark Twain State Park (Hero Hunt) or Crowder State Park (General Crowder Hunt). These special hunts are being offered Nov. 8-10, 2024.

Apply now for one of these all-inclusive hunting trips. Lodging and meals are provided along with a hunting guide, and if guests harvest deer, there will be limited processing as well.

Applications must be picked up and returned to a local Veterans Service Office by Sept. 6. Find local office locations at mvc.dps.mo.gov/service/serviceofficer/.

Mark Twain State Park is located at 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Missouri. Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128, Trenton. For more information contact: Mark Twain Hero Hunt at 573-248-9985 or General Crowder Hunt at 660-359-6473.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.