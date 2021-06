We’re Excited about the El Dorado Springs Picnic performers this year! The Picnic Committee has some really good entertainers slated!

• Wednesday, July 21 – Spring Park Dance – Barnstormers (A local favorite)

• Thursday, July 22 Headliner – Members Only (Talented 1980’s tribute band)

• Friday, July 23 Headliner – Midnight Rodeo (Kansas City country)

• Saturday Headliner – Jason Pritchett (America’s Got Talent finalist)