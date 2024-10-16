BOARD REVIEWS INFORMATION ON NO TAX INCREASE BOND ISSUE – Hannah Snyder with Piper /Sandler presented the El Dorado Sprung School Board with preliminary financial information for a possible no tax increase bond issue that might possibly be placed on the April ballot. According to Superintendent Brad Steward the board will make a decision at the December meeting

The board approved a change order in the upper Gym roof repair

Ginger Nowak, assistant elementary principal and pre K coordinator, reported to the board that kindergarten readiness had improved over the last three years. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tracy Barger attributes the improvement to better early childhood education in this area.

Dr. Barger also commented in the improvement MAP/EOC scores and mentioned English II teacher Michell Leroux for test scores that are approaching the target and Government teacher Own Gray for being On-Track.

All school board members were present: Board President Josh Floyd, Craig Carpenter, Mark Burley, Justin Jacobs, RJ Kinnett, Nathan Murry and Dave Leonard.