OPTIMISTS INSTALL NEW PLAY EQUIPMENT IN PARK – The El Dorado Springs Optimists Club, with the help of $1,000 from Dennis Talley’s father’s trust fund, purchased playground equipment from the Raytown Optimists and presented it Thursday, August 28.

Pictured are (from left) Robert Spencer, Mayor Nathan Murrell, Craig Wood, Rick Whitlock, Council Member Alvan Reasoner, Council Member Allen Hicks, City Manager Bruce Rogers, Bob Floyd, Della Talley, Dennis Talley, Council Member Peggy Carter, Jim Swopes and Rocky Koger.

The new equipment replaces the 35 year old playhouse that is now at the Southside Park.