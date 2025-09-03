The Preamble is the opening statement of the Constitution. It is a concise proclamation of the values at work in the complete document. It is thought the Preamble to the Constitution was written by Gouverneur (sic) Robert Morris of Delaware. We do not know with certainty if any one man proposed the words of the preamble or if it was devised and revised by a whole committee.

This statement gives American Citizens, not the government, the power of rule.

Preamble to the Constitution of the United States Of America

We the People of the United States in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessing of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

