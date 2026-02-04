Do to contract issues the 2026 El Dorado Springs Picnic dates have been changed from July 16-18 to July 23-25.

According to City Manager Bruce Rogers Fun Time Shows which has had the Picnic Carnival Contract for a number of years informed the city that they were unable to come the third weekend of July this year.

Knowing the exact date of the Picnic is very important for class reunions and family get-togethers with relatives from out of town.

The third weekend days are closest to the July 20th date which commemorates the founding of El Dorado Springs.

Picnic committee member Tanya Molz said the Picnic committee is investigating using another carnival in the future.