Punxsutawny Phil of Pennsylvania and General Beauregard Lee of Georgia have supposedly seen their shadows and we will have another six weeks of winter. But leave it to the lowly possum, Sam Mountain Sam of Alabama, to predict an early spring. I don’t know what other kind of prognosticating creatures there are but I would like to hear from them. I can’t place all my hope in a possum. (don’t tell the possum.) By-the-way Sam Mountain Sam arrives at the designated place to deliver his opinion about the future weather in a whiskey barrel.

If you didn’t read the headline please scratch out July 16-18 for the Picnic and write July 23-25 on your calendar.

KSL