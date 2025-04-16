Nevada PD, Vernon County and El Dorado Springs PD Execute Warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

NEVADA, Mo. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Nevada Police Department, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and the El Dorado Springs Police Department led to multiple arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine, pills, and a firearm on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity by a Cedar County resident. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of E. Johnson Drive in Nevada, Missouri, where a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, various controlled substance pills, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun were discovered.

According to a social media release by the Nevada Police Department on April 12, 2025, two individuals were arrested on charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. A third individual was taken into custody on outstanding warrants issued by Cedar County.

A highlight of the operation was the involvement of a K-9 officer who played a key role in locating the narcotics. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office later shared the original post, generating significant attention and praise from the community for the canine’s service and the successful collaboration between agencies.

The investigation remains active, with potential for additional charges pending review by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Law enforcement officials say the joint effort reflects a shared commitment to reducing the presence of illegal drugs and enhancing public safety throughout rural Missouri communities.

The Nevada Police Department’s K-9, featured in the department’s public release, proudly posed with the items seized during the operation, receiving widespread appreciation from the public for a job well done.