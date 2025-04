@ Fugate Motors, In El Dorado Springs

April 26th 10am-2pm

Entertainment: DJ playing all your faves

Raffle for Shotgun. Proceeds to Bright Futures

54 Cruisers will be here with their gun raffle for their car show.

Bright Futures will be here serving lunch. Proceeds to benefit Bright Futures.

All classes are welcome: show cars, race cars, motorcycles etc.

Fugate Motors sponsored race cars will be here.