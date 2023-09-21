The El Dorado Springs High School FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) would like to invite all community members, parents, church groups, students and school faculty to participate in Prayer at the Pole at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.

Participants will congregate around the flagpole located on the west side of the high school, outside of the office entryway.

Prior to prayer time, a short devotion will take place led by FCA president Russell Ferguson. Please join us in praying for our country.