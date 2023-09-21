GIRL SCOUTS GET BUSY – Troop 72075 leaders Ashley Rector, Michelle Becquart and Catie Taffner along with Scouts Bonnie, Paige, Adele, Emma, Gwen, Grace, Hannah, Jeannie, Emmalee, Kyla, Natalie and Shaila went to the Wings Refuge Shelter on Aug. 26 of this year to use grant money they had been awarded. The troop landscaped the front and back yard which included a variety of plants. They removed an old swing set and replaced it with a new on that they bought with their cookie money profits.

Companies and individuals donated to the project: Sam’s Club, Home Depot, Home Furnishings, Christina Casey, Evans, Ehlers, Catie Taffner, Ashely Rector, Margaret Rector, Brenda Beaty, Woods, Fugate’s, Mid Missouri Bank, Allison Quick Lube, State Farm Insurance Optimists Club, Eagles Men Side, Eagles Women side and Kelly Chism. Towels, wash rags, pans, microwave, fire pit, swing, picnic table and chairs, benches and plants were also donated.