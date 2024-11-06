A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Heather Thorell, who faces felony charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

The case, initiated by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither in November 2023, highlights serious allegations concerning the financial affairs of an 89-year-old victim. According to the probable cause statement, Thorell gained excessive influence over the victim’s finances after the elderly individual moved in with her in June 2018.

Over the span of several years, from June 4, 2018, to October 27, 2022, Thorell allegedly obtained sole control of the victim’s finances, who, without a cell phone, relied heavily on Thorell for transportation and basic needs. Investigators allege that Thorell used the victim’s bank accounts for her personal expenses, leading to significant financial losses for the elderly individual.

Numerous electronic transactions were reportedly made from the victim’s account using services such as Venmo, Instacash, PayPal and Amazon, many of which identified Thorell as the recipient. Notably, Thorell acknowledged that the victim lacked the capacity to navigate these online transactions, raising concerns about the legitimacy of her actions.

Further compounding the allegations, Thorell is said to have paid various loans, including those from Cash-n-Go and Why Not Lease It, using the victim’s funds. The report indicates that Thorell also utilized the victim’s accounts to cover expenses related to her own printing business, utility bills and a substantial monthly bill for Direct TV.

While Thorell has admitted to using the victim’s account, she claims that she would reimburse the victim in cash or through deposits.

