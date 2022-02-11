Would you like to learn how to burn your grassland or other wild lands? Would you like assistance planning a safe prescribed burn? If you do, this workshop is for you.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and The Nature Conservancy are holding a free Prescribed Burn Demonstration Field Day at Wah’Kon-Tah Prairie near El Dorado Springs, Saturday, March 12 from 1 – 3 p.m. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and can be completed in approximately 1 – 2 hours. Please bring your certificate of completion to the demonstration burn. Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation when it is properly applied. This workshop will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. We will be conducting a prescribed burn so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long sleeve shirt and safety glasses. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

Each participant must register for the course. To RSVP and for more information and directions, please call 660-885-6981.