We are pleased to offer six local scholarships through the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation. Applications will be accepted Feb. 1, through March 13. Scholarship applications and instructions can be found at the following web address: https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships/take-action-apply-for-scholarships.

This website will also provide information on a host of other regional scholarships available to local students.

Scholarships offered through the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation include:

• Doc and Bonnie Bender Memorial Scholarship

• $1250 over 3 years (1st year $500, 2nd year $750, 3rd year $1000)

• For ELDS high school seniors pursuing a college degree

• Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship

• $400 for students pursuing a degree in nursing

• Shelley D White Briscoe Memorial Nursing Scholarship

• $400 for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare related field

• Eldon Steward Agricultural Scholarship

• $450 for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field

• Ellis & Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship

• $3,000 for ELDS high school seniors pursuing a degree in education

• Clonts Anderson Scholarship

• $900 scholarship specifically for ELDS high school senior girls seeking higher education

For further instructions or questions regarding the application process, please contact Ashley Rogers, Scholarship Coordinator at El Dorado Springs R II High School.