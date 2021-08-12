Our Missouri Celebration: 2021 Missouri State Fair

August 12 – 22 | Missouri State Fairgrounds, Sedalia

In Sedalia, join us for Our Missouri Celebration at the 2021 Missouri State Fair. The theme this year is the Missouri Bicentennial with special exhibits to commemorate statehood along with livestock shows, concerts, motorsport events, and more. The event is organized by Missouri State Fair.

Missouri Bicentennial Poster

In 1921, Vinnorma Shaw designed a poster to commemorate the Missouri Centennial and advertise the Missouri Centennial Exposition at the Missouri State Fair. One hundred years later, Missouri students help us commemorate the state’s 200th anniversary.

A project of the Saint Louis Ambassadors and the State Historical Society of Missouri, the Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule contains items to represent the past, present, and future of Missouri organizations, institutions, businesses, and local and state government agencies.

Missouri Encyclopedia

The online Missouri Encyclopedia, a project of the State Historical Society of Missouri, provides users easy access to authoritative information on the history and culture of Missouri. As an online resource, the Missouri Encyclopedia is available to users throughout Missouri and far beyond the state’s borders.

My Missouri 2021 Photograph Project

Selected photographs by professional and amateur photographers showcase the geographic and cultural landscape of the state. On the occasion of Missouri’s bicentennial, they provide an opportunity to reflect upon and increase the understanding of the state’s rich diversity.