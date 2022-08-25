The Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney announces action on the following felony cases between the dates of August 6, 2022, and August 19, 2022.

The following persons were bound over to the circuit court pursuant to a preliminary hearing:

Tyler Pate, Case #22CD-CR00208; Tyler Pate, Case #22CD-CR00213; Carlina Simmons, Case #20CD-CR00381; Carlina Simmons, Case #20CD-CR00441; Carlina Simmons, Case #21CD-CR00211; Chad Kearsey, Case #21CD-CR00085.

Tobias Mantonya, Case #16CD-CR00239-01 – Probation Revoked; Atherly Joyce, Case #22CD-CR00328 – Hindering Prosecution and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest; Kristy Gann, Case #20CD-CR00179-01 – Felony Driving While Revoked – Guilty Plea; Brandon Sandnes, Case #20CD-CR00559 – Assault – Guilty Plea; Jason Huegel, Case #22CD-CR00227 – Domestic Assault 2nd Degree – Guilty Plea.

Arrest Warrants Were Issued For:

Jesse Brock, Case #21CD-CR00296; Aaron McClain, Case #22CD-CR00094; Marshall Frazier, Case #22CD-CR00134; Robert Walter, Case #21CD-CR00449; Jerel Faught Jr., Case #21CD-CR00343-01; Ethan Stevens, Case #20CD-CR00232-01; Shane Lakin, Case 20CD-CR00070-01; Trenton Jarvis, Case #20CD-CR00052-01.

A charge is merely an accusation, and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.