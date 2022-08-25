The Missouri General Assembly in the last legislative session appropriated $75 million to the departments of transportation and economic development for the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, aiming to build partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects. Guidelines and applications for the cost-share program are now available at modot.org/governors-transportation-cost-share-program.

The Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program provides financial assistance to public and private applicants for public road and bridge projects. The program matches up to 50% of the construction contract costs for selected projects.

Twenty percent of the funds will be set aside for projects that demonstrate economic development. MoDOT and DED will work with project sponsors to determine when projects may generate economic development, and the program may contribute up to 100% of the construction contract costs from the 20% set aside for these projects.

Applications may be submitted Aug. 19 – Sept. 30. Projects will be selected based on the following criteria:

Economic Impact

Transportation Need

Applicant’s Share of Total Project Costs

Project Readiness

MoDOT’s Cost-Share Committee, made up of MoDOT’s chief engineer, chief financial officer, assistant chief engineer and two director-appointed employees, along with DED staff will select projects with the greatest economic benefit to the state. These projects will then be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for approval.

The Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program guidelines, application and rating matrix are available on MoDOT’s website at modot.org/governors-transportation-cost-share-program.