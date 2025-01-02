The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is encouraging agricultural producers and forest landowners in Missouri to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices in fiscal year 2025. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), which helps a wide variety of producers, including urban and organic producers.

“Whether you measure your farm in square feet or acres, or you farm in the country or in the middle of the city, the Natural Resources Conservation Service has conservation assistance for you,” said Missouri State Conservationist Scott Edwards. “Right now, we are offering a historic amount of funding through both the Farm Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act. We encourage all who have natural resource concerns, including producers who haven’t worked with us before, to consider applying. A conservation plan and program may be right for your ag operation.”

For fiscal year 2025, NRCS has Inflation Reduction Act funds to invest in climate-smart mitigation activities. As well as Farm Bill funding available to producers for priorities like organic, urban agriculture, soil health, water quality and quantity, and wildlife habitat development. These funds will be used to meet producer demand for our programs, maximize climate benefits and help producers address their natural resource challenges. NRCS accepts producer applications for its conservation programs year-round.

Organic Agriculture

NRCS provides technical and financial assistance for conservation practices that are popular among organic as well as traditional producers, including cover crops, integrated pest management, drip irrigation, high tunnels and rotational grazing.

Urban Agriculture

NRCS provides technical and financial assistance for conservation practices that are popular among urban producers, including high tunnels, soil health management systems, composting, irrigation, and weed and pest management. Urban agriculture includes the cultivation, processing, and distribution of agricultural products in urban and suburban areas. Learn more on NRCS’ Urban Agriculture webpage.

More Information

The Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in history, is a historic, once-in-a-generation investment and opportunity for the agricultural communities that USDA serves. The Inflation Reduction Act promotes climate-smart agriculture by increasing access to conservation assistance. In addition to the investments in agriculture, the Inflation Reduction Act extended authorities for certain Farm Bill programs including EQIP, until fiscal year 2031.

For more information about assistance available, contact your local USDA Service Center.

For more information about NRCS programs and assistance or to find your local USDA Service Center, visit www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov.