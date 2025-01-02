From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Arthur Greydanus appeared in court on December 26, 2024, following his arrest two days prior on December 24. A warrant had been issued for his arrest, and he now faces serious charges, including second-degree harassment, resisting arrest, and first-offense peace disturbance.

According to court documents, the incidents leading to Greydanus’s arrest occurred on December 24. In light of the charges, the judge has ordered that he remain in custody unless he is able to post bond.

Greydanus is scheduled to return to court on December 31 at 10 a.m. as the legal proceedings continue.

Readers should note that The El Dorado Sun went to press earlier than usual this week due to the New Year holiday.