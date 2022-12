The Progress Club will hold its Annual Christmas Sale on Friday, Dec 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For sale will be arrangements for cemetery and holiday décor for the home. Location is at Shirley’s Beauty Shop, Hwy. 54.

