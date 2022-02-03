El Dorado Springs R-2 High School to Hire College and Career Advisor to Provide Students College and Career Support

El Dorado Springs R-2 School announced it has been selected to participate in the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative, a statewide effort to place trained advisors into high schools, alongside current school counselors, to provide students with individualized college and career support.

The Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative was launched in fall 2021 by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and rootEd Missouri, a partnership between philanthropic organization rootEd Alliance and Ozarks Technical Community College. The three-year initiative, which is funded by federal COVID relief dollars, aims to ensure all high school students have an advisor exclusively focused on helping them achieve success following graduation. This is particularly true for students in rural communities, as research shows they are less likely to enroll in college than their peers, and they are less likely to finish.

Schools were selected based on school and community need, COVID impact in the community, and geography. Additional schools will be added over time.

*Selected high schools will now hire dedicated college and career advisors ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. These advisors will support students’ postsecondary pursuits by:

*Developing and implementing individualized plans for postsecondary education and training;

*Identifying opportunities to secure financial aid, including completing the FAFSA;

*Supporting students as they work to enroll in college, earn a workplace credential, and/or enlist in the armed services; and

*Coaching students through the transition from high school to lifelong success.

Schools and advisors will receive operational support and ongoing training from rootEd Missouri. Learn more about rootEd Missouri at https://rootedalliance.org/missouri-postsecondary-advising-initiative-resources/.