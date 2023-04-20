The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board met on Thursday, April 13. They heard from four students who were not in favor of coach Brian Johnson’s contract not being renewed:

Ladies and gentlemen of the board. Over the past few days I have been thinking a lot about a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. in which he says “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter” I come here today attempting to not stay silent and possibly erect change in a school that I care about. Not out of hatred, or anger, but simply out of a yearning for positive change. For when I see injustice, I believe it is my duty to speak out. I stand before you today, disappointed and displeased at the recent events concerning the head basketball coach. Not upset because I like the old coach, not upset because I dislike the new coach. I am upset because neither I nor any other student at El Dorado Springs High School was ever given the chance to express to you what we think about either of the coaches. You have made it impossible for us to do so. I, at the very least, as a student being directly affected by this decision, deserve to have my opinion on my basketball coach heard and taken into consideration. After all, the students will be the ones playing for the coach, the students will be the ones that lose a teacher, the students should have a say. I as a student should never feel the need to speak at a board meeting, but you have taken the students voice away and disregarded their opinions.

And Not only that, you have gone out of your way to make my opinion meaningless by making the decision before any of us had the chance to speak, and offering no explanation as to why you came to the decision you did. I understand that you’re the board, and the decision ultimately rests with you. But I’m not asking to have a vote. I only expect to have my opinion heard, at the very least. You claim that what you do is for your students, but what are you portraying to your students by silencing them? What are you showing the community when you evade the opinions of the ones affected most and do what you want. I know that many students would’ve taken the opportunity to express what they believe on the situation, but the decision was made not much more than a couple weeks before any student would be able to speak their mind. That, to me, is injustice, and there needs to be a change. The voice of the student body must be heard. I would thank you for the opportunity to speak, but I wasn’t given one.

I would like to introduce myself. My name is Sara Patterson. I am a senior at the El Dorado High School, and I’m here to show my support to Mr. Johnson.

I attended school at Stockton, and I was being bullied by students, coaches and even my principal. I soon realized that in Stockton you’re “popular” and people will only be kind to you if you were born into the school. I asked my father not to make me go to Stockton because I would have been miserable my senior year and therefore, I am attending El Dorado High School.

When we came to El Dorado Springs, we were welcomed with open arms. The school has the backing of a lot of great parents and so many activities during and after school. Our family loves ElDo.

I have told Mr. Johnson our family story. My family has come to know the Johnsons, and I think they are a great family. We know their story and how they moved here from Kentucky for this great opportunity to serve here at ElDo. I have also noticed that Mr. Johnson gives everyone the same attention. He will make sure everyone is doing okay and he is concerned when his students aren’t doing well. He is one of the few teachers I have seen who has these characteristics. What a price to pay to come all this way only to work for such a short time.

My family attended most of the basketball events and were overjoyed that the basketball team did so well. We even went to the district game.

Personally I would hate to see the Johnson family go to any other school and go through what our family had to go through. I think I can personally speak for a lot of the students and basketball players of El Dorado Springs High and say that we all want the Johnson family to continue to be a part of El Dorado High School’s sports activities. Thank you for listening to my opinion.

I would like to introduce myself: Katlyn Hulsey a senior here at ElDo.

I know that me speaking may or may not make a difference in this situation. Me speaking, I just want the school to change for the better and to prove a point that I am not scared to speak my voice about things. Me speaking, I want to encourage others to speak out topics to make the school a better place and a place that you would send the future generations to.

It seems like staff or administration don’t like outsiders coming to ElDo because for the most part ElDo staff is born and raised here and typically never have taught never left. I have been in Johnson’s shoes, that is why I knew I had to say something.

My mom and I aren’t from here, neither is Johnnson. Our cases are similar because both of us are considered an “outsider.” My personal opinion is that Johnson has been doubted from the start and Johnson did more than enough for the basketball team.

The community in ElDo knew and I witnessed people talking positive things about how they don’t remember when the last time when the boy’s basketball team has been good as it was this last season. The team talent was always been there but the mindset needed to be changed. The players had fun on and off the court. Johnson wasn’t just a outstanding basketball coach he was also a good teacher, he went out of his way to talk to the students that don’t normally get talked to on a daily basis. Johnson is teacher that cares about this school and his students.

Many students will miss Coach Johnson at basketball games along with him in the classroom. I am really sad to see him leave, and to know that he did a outstanding job on the court and in the classroom.

In closed session the board accepted the resignation of Brad Steward from his role as middle school principal. He will be the district’s superintendent in 2023 – 2024. The board voted to hire the following list of teachers: Miranda Bennett, Jennifer Gray, Bill Gray and Karen Rogers.